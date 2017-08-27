Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017
April 2017 Issue: The Late Great Larry Coryell

The Jazz Thieves

Save

Save

Matt Micucci News August 27, 2017

Upcoming documentary will focus on the life of Weldon Irvine

Upcoming documentary will focus on the life of Weldon Irvine

Jazz musician, playwright, pioneer of liberated black artistic expression, and mentor to hip hop artists like Q-Tip and Mos Def, Weldon Irvine, is the subject an upcoming documentary titled Digging for Weldon Irvine.

The film, directed by Victorious DeCosta, shows Irvine’s life story from his beginnings in Hampton, Virginia, to his suicidal death in April 2002 at the age of 58. Digging for Weldon Irvine is currently holding a crowdfunding campaign for various post-production costs.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

The synopsis of the film reads: “Through previously unreleased audio and music of an artist and exclusive interviews with those closely associated with the tortured artist professionally and personally, DeCosta helps us understand the journey of an artist of moderate success yet monumental influence. … Irvine, who wrote 500 songs and over 50 plays, relentlessly strived to reinvent himself within an industry and a world that didn’t always reciprocate, understand or appreciate his voice.”

For more information, go to https://www.weldonirvinefilm.com/

#documentary #Victorious DeCosta #Weldon Irvine

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Current Spotlights

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×