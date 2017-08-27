Upcoming documentary will focus on the life of Weldon Irvine

Jazz musician, playwright, pioneer of liberated black artistic expression, and mentor to hip hop artists like Q-Tip and Mos Def, Weldon Irvine, is the subject an upcoming documentary titled Digging for Weldon Irvine.

The film, directed by Victorious DeCosta, shows Irvine’s life story from his beginnings in Hampton, Virginia, to his suicidal death in April 2002 at the age of 58. Digging for Weldon Irvine is currently holding a crowdfunding campaign for various post-production costs.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

The synopsis of the film reads: “Through previously unreleased audio and music of an artist and exclusive interviews with those closely associated with the tortured artist professionally and personally, DeCosta helps us understand the journey of an artist of moderate success yet monumental influence. … Irvine, who wrote 500 songs and over 50 plays, relentlessly strived to reinvent himself within an industry and a world that didn’t always reciprocate, understand or appreciate his voice.”

For more information, go to https://www.weldonirvinefilm.com/