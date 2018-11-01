University of Miami Faculty & Alumni Playlist

The University of Miami School of Music — known since 2003 as the Phillip and Patricia Frost School of Music — is a prominent breeding ground for jazz stars. Bass legend Jaco Pastorius studied there, as did vocalist Carmen Lundy and saxophonist Bobby Watson. Guitar genius Pat Metheny was a UM student too, but after just a semester of study, was swiftly promoted to the rank of professor — the youngest in school history.
Today, the Frost School’s reputation for minting breakout jazz artists is still strong. Newly graduated musicians like bassist Esperanza Spalding (an alumna of the university’s Henry Mancini Institute), pianist Emmet Cohen, saxophonist Troy Roberts and vocalists Arianna Neikrug and Veronica Swift are all products of the Frost School’s rigorous jazz program. But the school’s greatest claim to fame at the moment may be the caliber of its faculty, which claims pianist Shelly Berg, trumpeter John Daversa, pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and drummer Dafnis Prieto among its esteemed ranks.
This playlist, which is brought to you in part by the Frost School of Music, presents choice cuts from some of the University of Miami’s storied alumni and current faculty. For a glimpse at the future, check out the artists performing at the school’s Frost Music Live! Signature Series, taking place Nov. 13-15 at the UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall in Coral Gables, Florida. Vocalist Jo Lawry, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen and guitarist Adam Rogers are headlining. Tickets are available here.
This content is sponsored in part by the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and Frost Music Live!
- Bright Size Life
Pat Metheny
Bright Size Life
- I Know You Know
Esperanza Spalding
Esperanza
- Question and Answer
Shelly Berg Trio
Blackbird
- Donna Lee
Jaco Pastorius
Jaco Pastorius
- The Island, The Sea And You
Carmen Lundy
Code Noir
- Sweet Love of Mine
Brian Lynch
Madero Latino: A Latin Jazz Interpretation of the Music of Woody Shaw
- I’ve Gotta Be Me
Bobby Watson
Made In America
- Sunshine (I Can Fly)
Raul Midon, Metropole Orkest
If You Really Want
- Bohemia
Andy Snitzer
Traveler
- Joshua
Emmet Cohen
Masters Legacy Series, Vol 2: Ron Carter
- Siarus
Troy Roberts
Nu-Jive
- Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
Arianna Neikrug
Changes
- Opening
Dafnis Prieto
Triangles and Circles
- Dancing Leaf
Paul Bollenback
Invocation
- Promenade
Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Inner Voyage
- Grass Widows
Iron & Wine
Ghost on Ghost
- River’s Edge
Martin Bejerano
Potential Energy
- Desafinado
Ed Calle
Ed Calle Plays Jobim
- The Spin
Jonathan Kreisberg
Wave Upon Wave
- Sweet Bread
Miami Saxophone Quartet
Four of a Kind
- Steven’s Last Night In Town
Ben Folds Five
Whatever and Ever Amen
- Wishful Thinking
Michael Rodriguez
Reverence
- New Beginning
Alex Norris
A New Beginning
- Icon
The Next Step Quartet with Tivon Pennicott
2
- All Is One
John Daversa Big Band, DACA Artists
American Dreamers: Voices of Home, Music of Freedom