University of Miami Faculty & Alumni Playlist

The University of Miami School of Music — known since 2003 as the Phillip and Patricia Frost School of Music — is a prominent breeding ground for jazz stars. Bass legend Jaco Pastorius studied there, as did vocalist Carmen Lundy and saxophonist Bobby Watson. Guitar genius Pat Metheny was a UM student too, but after just a semester of study, was swiftly promoted to the rank of professor — the youngest in school history.

Today, the Frost School’s reputation for minting breakout jazz artists is still strong. Newly graduated musicians like bassist Esperanza Spalding (an alumna of the university’s Henry Mancini Institute), pianist Emmet Cohen, saxophonist Troy Roberts and vocalists Arianna Neikrug and Veronica Swift are all products of the Frost School’s rigorous jazz program. But the school’s greatest claim to fame at the moment may be the caliber of its faculty, which claims pianist Shelly Berg, trumpeter John Daversa, pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and drummer Dafnis Prieto among its esteemed ranks.

This playlist, which is brought to you in part by the Frost School of Music, presents choice cuts from some of the University of Miami’s storied alumni and current faculty. For a glimpse at the future, check out the artists performing at the school’s Frost Music Live! Signature Series, taking place Nov. 13-15 at the UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall in Coral Gables, Florida. Vocalist Jo Lawry, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen and guitarist Adam Rogers are headlining. Tickets are available here.

  1. Bright Size Life
    Pat Metheny
    Bright Size Life
  2. I Know You Know
    Esperanza Spalding
    Esperanza
  3. Question and Answer
    Shelly Berg Trio
    Blackbird
  4. Donna Lee
    Jaco Pastorius
    Jaco Pastorius
  5. The Island, The Sea And You
    Carmen Lundy
    Code Noir
  6. Sweet Love of Mine
    Brian Lynch
    Madero Latino: A Latin Jazz Interpretation of the Music of Woody Shaw
  7. I’ve Gotta Be Me
    Bobby Watson
    Made In America
  8. Sunshine (I Can Fly)
    Raul Midon, Metropole Orkest
    If You Really Want
  9. Bohemia
    Andy Snitzer
    Traveler
  10. Joshua
    Emmet Cohen
    Masters Legacy Series, Vol 2: Ron Carter
  11. Siarus
    Troy Roberts
    Nu-Jive
  12. Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most
    Arianna Neikrug
    Changes
  13. Opening
    Dafnis Prieto
    Triangles and Circles
  14. Dancing Leaf
    Paul Bollenback
    Invocation
  15. Promenade
    Gonzalo Rubalcaba
    Inner Voyage
  16. Grass Widows
    Iron & Wine
    Ghost on Ghost
  17. River’s Edge
    Martin Bejerano
    Potential Energy
  18. Desafinado
    Ed Calle
    Ed Calle Plays Jobim
  19. The Spin
    Jonathan Kreisberg
    Wave Upon Wave
  20. Sweet Bread
    Miami Saxophone Quartet
    Four of a Kind
  21. Steven’s Last Night In Town
    Ben Folds Five
    Whatever and Ever Amen
  22. Wishful Thinking
    Michael Rodriguez
    Reverence
  23. New Beginning
    Alex Norris
    A New Beginning
  24. Icon
    The Next Step Quartet with Tivon Pennicott
    2
  25. All Is One
    John Daversa Big Band, DACA Artists
    American Dreamers: Voices of Home, Music of Freedom

