Undiscovered Charles Mingus Tapes To Be Released

The Lost Tapes: Charles Mingus Live in Detroit, a 5-CD or 5-LP box set of undiscovered Charles Mingus recordings, will be released on November 2 via BBE Records and 180 Proof Records. The tapes were recorded during the jazz iconoclast's week-long residency at the intimate Strata Concert Gallery in Detroit, Michigan, in 1973. The venue was a short-lived performance space on Selden Avenue that was run by the independent label Strata Records, which was founded by pianist Kenny Cox and trumpeter Charles Moore.



The recordings were captured months after the release of the bassist-composer's orchestral, "third stream" masterpiece, Let My Children Hear Music, and shortly after returning to the United States from playing two tours in Europe. They also capture a lesser-known Mingus line-up including drummer Roy Brooks, trumpeter Joe Gardner, pianist Don Pullen and saxophonist John Stubblefield.

The latter, like Pullen, was a recent recruit. He only remained with Mingus for five months and left shortly after this Strata engagement: "I got in a fight with Mingus and I shouldn’t have done that," he recalled. "After that, I couldn’t get arrested in New York." Following Mingus' death, he collaborated with his widow Sue Mingus and ironically became a key figure in the Mingus Dynasty and the Mingus Big Band until he passed in 2005. Nonetheless, this is the only known documentation of Mingus and Stubblefield on stage together.



These rare recordings were discovered by DJ Amir Abdullah, who has reissued much of the Strata Records archive with 180 Proof in recent years. He rediscovered five two-track master tapes in the care of Hermine Brooks, widow of drummer Roy Brooks. These recordings were originally broadcast live by producer-broadcaster Robert "Bud" Spangler for WDET-FM, a Detroit public radio station that was dedicated to jazz at the time.



The Lost Tapes box set features a hard-swinging set and five masters of music channeling their greater spirits for an intimate, enraptured audience. It also includes the earliest known recording of "Noddin' Ya Head Blues" and a rare inclusion of "Dizzy Profile" - a beautiful waltz never officially recorded by Mingus for studio release.