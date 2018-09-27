Ultimate Steely Dan Playlist

No style or genre can accurately encapsulate the music of Steely Dan. Groundbreakers and rulebreakers both, the dynamic duo behind this irreverent supergroup — Donald Fagen and Walter Becker — were responsible for penning some of the most musically sophisticated pop of the latter 20th century. With their melodic innovation and complex approach to harmony, Steely Dan raised the standard for what a radio hit could be.

Since their inception, they’ve been beloved by audiences around the world. General listeners love Steely Dan for their mega-hits like “Reelin’ In The Years” and “Do It Again,” while jazz and blues aficionados revere the group for their progressive, brilliantly composed deep tracks and all-star guest appearances (Wayne Shorter, Bernard Purdie, Chris Potter, Phil Woods, Steve Gadd and Michael Brecker have all worked with “The Dan” at one point in their careers). In attitude and execution, their music was truly on the new frontier. Here’s the best of their esteemed discography.

  1. Aja
    Aja
  2. Kid Charlemagne
    The Royal Scam
  3. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
    Pretzel Logic
  4. Reelin’ In The Years
    Can’t Buy A Thrill
  5. Deacon Blues
    Aja
  6. Do It Again
    Can’t Buy A Thrill
  7. Hey Nineteen
    Gaucho
  8. Doctor Wu
    Katy Lied
  9. Pretzel Logic
    Pretzel Logic
  10. Dirty Work
    Can’t Buy A Thrill
  11. Gaucho
    Gaucho
  12. Any Major Dude Will Tell You
    Pretzel Logic
  13. Show Biz Kids
    Countdown to Ecstasy
  14. Cousin Dupree
    Two Against Nature
  15. East St. Louis Toodle-Oo
    Pretzel Logic
  16. Third World Man
    Gaucho
  17. My Old School
    Countdown to Ecstasy
  18. Two Against Nature
    Two Against Nature
  19. Bad Sneakers
    Katy Lied
  20. Peg 
    Aja
  21. Bodhisattva
    Countdown to Ecstasy
  22. Haitian Divorce
    The Royal Scam
  23. Black Friday
    Katy Lied
  24. Josie
    Aja

