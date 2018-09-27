Ultimate Steely Dan Playlist

No style or genre can accurately encapsulate the music of Steely Dan. Groundbreakers and rulebreakers both, the dynamic duo behind this irreverent supergroup — Donald Fagen and Walter Becker — were responsible for penning some of the most musically sophisticated pop of the latter 20th century. With their melodic innovation and complex approach to harmony, Steely Dan raised the standard for what a radio hit could be.
Since their inception, they’ve been beloved by audiences around the world. General listeners love Steely Dan for their mega-hits like “Reelin’ In The Years” and “Do It Again,” while jazz and blues aficionados revere the group for their progressive, brilliantly composed deep tracks and all-star guest appearances (Wayne Shorter, Bernard Purdie, Chris Potter, Phil Woods, Steve Gadd and Michael Brecker have all worked with “The Dan” at one point in their careers). In attitude and execution, their music was truly on the new frontier. Here’s the best of their esteemed discography.
- Aja
Aja
- Kid Charlemagne
The Royal Scam
- Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
Pretzel Logic
- Reelin’ In The Years
Can’t Buy A Thrill
- Deacon Blues
Aja
- Do It Again
Can’t Buy A Thrill
- Hey Nineteen
Gaucho
- Doctor Wu
Katy Lied
- Pretzel Logic
Pretzel Logic
- Dirty Work
Can’t Buy A Thrill
- Gaucho
Gaucho
- Any Major Dude Will Tell You
Pretzel Logic
- Show Biz Kids
Countdown to Ecstasy
- Cousin Dupree
Two Against Nature
- East St. Louis Toodle-Oo
Pretzel Logic
- Third World Man
Gaucho
- My Old School
Countdown to Ecstasy
- Two Against Nature
Two Against Nature
- Bad Sneakers
Katy Lied
- Peg
Aja
- Bodhisattva
Countdown to Ecstasy
- Haitian Divorce
The Royal Scam
- Black Friday
Katy Lied
- Josie
Aja