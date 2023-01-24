Ultimate Santana Playlist

Carlos Santana is known for his powerful and emotive guitar playing and his solos are often considered to be some of the greatest ever in the rock genre. The legacy of its ensemble as one of the most influential of all time is, in no small part, due to its ability to incorporate elements of various other genres into its music. For example, their use of African rhythms and percussion in their music helped to introduce these elements to a wider audience, and their incorporation of funk and soul elements helped to create a sound that was both fresh and innovative. The band’s incorporation of jazz is renowned and helped push the boundaries of what was possible in rock music. We have chosen ten of their essential tracks and you can listen to them via the player below.

Carlos Santana is known for his powerful and emotive guitar playing and his solos are often considered to be some of the greatest ever in the rock genre. The legacy of its ensemble as one of the most influential of all time is, in no small part, due to its ability to incorporate elements of various other genres into its music. For example, their use of African rhythms and percussion in their music helped to introduce these elements to a wider audience, and their incorporation of funk and soul elements helped to create a sound that was both fresh and innovative. The band's incorporation of jazz is renowned and helped push the boundaries of what was possible in rock music. We have chosen ten of their essential tracks and you can listen to them via the player below. https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37LJ7sB75jUXu0ZVrZMHNE?si=9842399c562b4495 Featured photo by Libby Fabro, from Santana.com.