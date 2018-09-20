Ultimate Pat Metheny Playlist

Pat Metheny is one of the most critically acclaimed — and commercially successful — jazz guitarists of the past 40 years. A true innovator and stylistic omnivore, he has, over his long and fruitful career, developed a unique musical aesthetic that is both intellectual yet highly accessible. It’s also one that has long straddled multiple genres, including pop, Brazilian, rock and contemporary jazz.
For his tireless efforts and undeniable contributions to the shape and direction of jazz music, he has been awarded numerous Grammys, three certified gold albums (Secret Story, Still Live Talking, Letter From Home, for those keeping count) and a National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master Award. With his writing partner Lyle Mays, Metheny produced some of the most beautiful and stylistically adventurous music of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. As a soloist and bandleader, Metheny continues to realize his bold and ever-evolving vision of jazz Here’s the best of his music so far.
- Minuano (Six Eight)
Still Life Talking
- September Fifteenth
As Falls Witchita, So Falls Witchita Falls
- Alfie
What’s It All About
- Follow Me
Imaginary Day
- Watercolors
Watercolors
- See the World
Secret Story
- Phase Dance
Pat Metheny
- Bright Size Life
Bright Size Life
- End of the Game
First Circle
- (It’s Just) Talk
Still Life (Talking)
- A Map of the World
A Map of the World
- Dream of the Return
Letter from Home
- Airstream
American Garage
- Always and Forever
Secret Story
- Last Train Home
Still Life (Talking)
- Have You Heard
Letter from Home
- The First Circle
First Circle
Feature photo courtesy Jimmy Katz