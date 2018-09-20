Ultimate Pat Metheny Playlist

Pat Metheny is one of the most critically acclaimed — and commercially successful — jazz guitarists of the past 40 years. A true innovator and stylistic omnivore, he has, over his long and fruitful career, developed a unique musical aesthetic that is both intellectual yet highly accessible. It’s also one that has long straddled multiple genres, including pop, Brazilian, rock and contemporary jazz.

For his tireless efforts and undeniable contributions to the shape and direction of jazz music, he has been awarded numerous Grammys, three certified gold albums (Secret Story, Still Live Talking, Letter From Home, for those keeping count) and a National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Master Award. With his writing partner Lyle Mays, Metheny produced some of the most beautiful and stylistically adventurous music of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. As a soloist and bandleader, Metheny continues to realize his bold and ever-evolving vision of jazz  Here’s the best of his music so far.

  1. Minuano (Six Eight)
    Still Life Talking
  2. September Fifteenth
    As Falls Witchita, So Falls Witchita Falls
  3. Alfie
    What’s It All About
  4. Follow Me
    Imaginary Day
  5. Watercolors
    Watercolors
  6. See the World
    Secret Story
  7. Phase Dance
    Pat Metheny
  8. Bright Size Life
    Bright Size Life
  9. End of the Game
    First Circle
  10. (It’s Just) Talk
    Still Life (Talking)
  11. A Map of the World
    A Map of the World
  12. Dream of the Return
    Letter from Home
  13. Airstream
    American Garage
  14. Always and Forever
    Secret Story
  15. Last Train Home
    Still Life (Talking)
  16. Have You Heard
    Letter from Home
  17. The First Circle
    First Circle

