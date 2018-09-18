Ultimate Michael Brecker Playlist

Outside of John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins, few tenor saxophonists have had such a profound influence on the direction of modern jazz than Michael Brecker. His unique approach to phrasing and harmonics has become the lingua franca of saxophonists around the globe, and the impact he made during his far-too-short lifetime has extended beyond the borders of jazz into pop, funk, rock and beyond.

Listen on:

  1. Some Skunk Funk
    The Brecker Brothers
    The Brecker Brothers
  2. Funky Sea, Funky Dew
    The Brecker Brothers
    Don’t Stop the Music
  3. East River
    The Brecker Brothers
    Heavy Metal Be-Bop
  4. Time Out of Mind
    Steely Dan
    Gaucho
  5. Cityscape
    Ogerman & Brecker
    Cityscape
  6. Syzygy
    Michael Brecker
    Michael Brecker
  7. My One And Only Love
    Michael Brecker
    Michael Brecker
  8. Escher Sketch (A Tale Of Two Rhythms)
    Michael Brecker
    Now You See It … (Now You Don’t)
  9. Doctor Sax
    Michael Franks feat. Michael Brecker
    The Camera Never Lies
  10. African Skies
    Michael Brecker
    Tales From the Hudson
  11. Cabin Fever
    Michael Brecker
    Tales from the Hudson
  12. Operator
    The Manhattan Transfer
    The Manhattan Transfer
  13. Delta City Blues
    Michael Brecker
    Two Blocks from the Edge
  14. Arc of the Pendulum
    Michael Brecker
    Time Is of the Essence
  15. Brexterity
    Michael Brecker
    Wide Angles
  16. Tumbleweed
    Michael Brecker
    Pilgrimage

