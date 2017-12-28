Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017

The Jazz Thieves

Save

Save

Michael Roberts Review December 28, 2017

Troy Roberts – Tales and Tones

Troy Roberts - Tales and Tones

Troy Roberts – Tales and Tones (Inner Circle Music)

Although New York-based, Australian-born saxophonist Troy Roberts isn’t exactly a grizzled jazz veteran, Tales and Tones marks his seventh recording as a leader, and his experience shows. His quartet features three of the finest players on the current jazz scene: pianist Silvano Monasterios, acoustic bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts. But rather than shying away from the challenge presented by such accompanists, Roberts meets it head-on, responding to their impressive performances with a display of talent that seems to be growing exponentially.

Take for example “Mr. Pinononnk,” a Roberts composition inexplicably stashed toward the back end of the album. Hurst echoes the deliberate Monasterios chording that anchors the tune with a resounding depth of feeling. Meanwhile, Watts chops up the beats behind a seemingly simple Roberts melody that builds into a contrapuntal juggernaut so vivid that listeners can practically see the sweat dripping from the musicians’ brows. No wonder Roberts follows this workout with “Boozy Bluesy,” which is introduced by a snippet of laughter that sets the stage for the aural party that follows.

Other original tunes are true to tradition without being in thrall to it. “Decoration” provides a sprightly showcase for Roberts’ alto and features Monasterios at his most swinging. “Trams” travels along an ardent Hurst bass line that inspires some of Watts’ most energetic tom work, while “Pickapoppy” showcases Roberts at his most lyrical.

Roberts also tackles a trio of covers, including “Rivera Mountain,” a lush ballad penned by John Sangster, an important figure in Australian jazz; and the vibrant Bernie Miller chestnut “Bernie’s Tune.” But most surprising is the foursome’s take on Billy Strayhorn’s “Take the ‘A’ Train.” A chugging, I-think-I-can lead-in, with shifting tempos en route, brings new life to the venerable number and marks another noteworthy step in Roberts’ artistic development.

Michael Roberts

For more information, go to https://troyroberts.com/

#Inner Circle Music #Tales and Tones #Troy Roberts

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Urbanity Debut Single "Don't Look Back"

Save

Current Spotlights

Fred Hersch
A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×