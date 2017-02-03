Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-12-01-at-5-52-47-pm
screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1

1100x200_akiyoshiartseducation

Matt Micucci News February 3, 2017

Trombone Shorty signs with Blue Note

Trombone Shorty signs with Blue Note

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

Website-banner-Nina-Simone-Giveaway

Jazziz-Ad-1100x200-banner

Trombone Shorty has signed with Blue Note Records and plans to release his debut album for the iconic jazz label in April, ahead of his appearance at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where he will be playing the festival’s legendary closing set with Orleans Avenue on May 7.

This upcoming album, his tenth overall, will follow his successful streak on the Verve Forecast imprint. The last of his Verve albums, Say That to Say This, was released in 2013.

In addition, Trombone Shorty will be touring extensively with the Red Hot Chili Peppers through March 8. The tour includes sold-out shows at the Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

#Blue Note Records #Red Hot Chili Peppers #Trombone Shorty

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

300x300-Mondavi-Center-Jazziz-1

Current Spotlights

pjf2
pjf1
fatswaller
coleporter
jazzchristmas
thesoundofjazz2

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×