Trombone Shorty signs with Blue Note

Trombone Shorty has signed with Blue Note Records and plans to release his debut album for the iconic jazz label in April, ahead of his appearance at the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where he will be playing the festival’s legendary closing set with Orleans Avenue on May 7.

This upcoming album, his tenth overall, will follow his successful streak on the Verve Forecast imprint. The last of his Verve albums, Say That to Say This, was released in 2013.

In addition, Trombone Shorty will be touring extensively with the Red Hot Chili Peppers through March 8. The tour includes sold-out shows at the Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.