Matt Micucci News August 11, 2017

Trombone Shorty plays Allen Toussaint classic on Colbert [Watch]

Trombone Shorty performed a track from his new album, Parking Lot Symphony, on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert at the Ed Sullivan Theater on August 7. Accompanied by John Batiste, the leader of Colbert’s house band, Stay Human, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performed a revamped interpretation of the 1970 Allen Toussaint-penned classic “Here Come the Girls.”

Watch a video of the performance below:

Parking Lot Symphony marks Trombone Shorty’s debut for Blue Note Records. The album was released earlier this year and is avaliable now.

For more information, go to http://www.tromboneshorty.com/

#Blue Note Records #Jon Batiste #Parking Lot Symphony #Stephen Colbert #Trombone Shorty

