Trombone Shorty, John Minnock, Shabaka & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

John Minnock, “Simplicity” [Video Premiere]

“Simplicity” is the title track from vocalist John Minnock’s third album, released today via Dot Time Records. The follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 release, Herring Cove, Simplicity signals an evolution of Minnock’s artistry via a program of originals and nuanced treatments of familiar songs, each a homage to his beloved LGBTQ community. The special live version of the David Shire-penned composition, premiering below, was captured at Birdland Jazz Club earlier this year and finds Minnock accompanied by NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman on saxophone.

Shabaka, “Black Meditation”

“Black Meditation” is a new contemplative song by Shabaka Hutchings, now professionally known as Shabaka. It is also one of the tracks from his forthcoming eight-song EP, Afrikan Culture, which marks his first major-label solo effort and showcases him on various wind instruments. Shabaka explains via a statement that Afrikan Culture, out today via Impulse!, was “made around the idea of meditation and what it means for me to still my own mind and accept the music which comes to the surface.”

Trombone Shorty, “Lifted”

Earlier this week, Trombone Shorty performed an electrifying rendition of his new song, “Lifted” with an eleven-piece band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is the title track from his new album, his first in five years, released via Blue Note Records. This appearance, his third on The Late Show, also comes ahead of the New Orleans music icon’s summer of key appearances and a major U.S. tour including headlining dates at Central Park SummerStage, Red Rocks and The Hollywood Bowl. More here.

New Albums

Joey Alexander, Origin (Mack Avenue)

18-year-old virtuoso pianist Joey Alexander steps out as a composer and bandleader on his first album of all-original material, Origin, which he defines as representing “a turning point for me.” Alexander’s Mack Avenue debut features his longtime collaborators Larry Grenadier and Kendrick Scott, plus special guests Gilad Hekselman and Chris Potter.

Melody Gardot, Philippe Powell, Entre Eux Deux (Decca)

Entre Eux Deux is an intimate album of brooding jazz torch songs performed by vocalist Melody Gardot and pianist Philippe Powell, which also feels like a celebration of the golden age of traditional jazz. Gardot defines the new record as “a dance between two people who love and value the same things: deep poetry and solid melodies.”

Brandon Coleman, Interstellar Black Space (Brainfeeder)

Multifaceted keyboardist/vocalist Brandon Coleman released today a 16-track magnum opus and latest funk odyssey via Brainfeeder. Interstellar Black Space, which Coleman describes as “a celestial encounter for your eardrums” and a collection of “astral Negro music” also features contributions from fellow jazz heavyweights Kamasi Washington, Ryan Porter and more.

Featured photo: Justen Williams.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.