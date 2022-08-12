Trombone Shorty, Eddie Chacon, Brooklyn Funk Essentials & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, Trombone Shorty live on Jimmy Kimmel, new singles and videos by Brooklyn Funk Essentials and Eddie Chacon, and more.

New Music and Videos

Trombone Shorty, “I’m Standing Here”

After recent appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America, this week, Trombone Shorty and his signature band performed “I’m Standing Here” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This is the hard-driving rocker from the New Orleans music icon’s latest album, Lifted, released earlier this year on Blue Note Records. Shorty is currently on his Voodoo Threauxdown tour and recently made a surprise appearance at the finale of the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival just last week. Check out all his upcoming tour dates here.

Brooklyn Funk Essentials, “Scream!” feat. Alison Limerick

Cult funk ensemble Brooklyn Funk Essentials, led and founded by bassist Lati Kronlund, have shared the video for their Afrofunk single, “Scream!,” featuring legendary vocalist Alison Limerick. The song is an infectious and uplifting funk and afrobeat jam. Its accompanying video sees the ensemble jamming in the studio, with cuts of Limerick moving gracefully across the screen. The song will be included on the collective’s seventh album, Intuition, which will be released in November 2022 on Dorado Records.

Eddie Chacon, “Holy Hell”

Eddie Chacon, perhaps best-known as one half of R&B duo Charles & Eddie of “Would I Lie To You” fame, has signed to Stones Throw. The news comes with the release of his new single, “Holy Hell,” and its accompanying video. The smooth, soulful track was produced by music aesthete John Carroll Kirby. Its accompanying video, which finds Chacon driving around Los Angeles in a salvation-themed car, was directed by Sissy Chacon. The new single follows the success of Eddie Chacon’s 2020 album, Pleasure, Joy and Happiness and a press release informs that further new music is on the way.

New Albums

Cliff Korman, Brasilified (Tiger Turn)

Pianist Cliff Korman performs a variety of mostly Brazilian compositions in his own inventive modern jazz style on Brasilified, released on August 12 via Tiger Turn. The record finds him performing with his trio, featuring bassist Augusto Mattoso and drummer Rafael Barata, plus guest saxophonist Paulo Levi on versions of “Speak No Evil” and “As Rosas Não Falam.”

Per Møllehøj, Richard Andersson, Jorge Rossy, Inviting (Hobby Horse)

Guitarist Per Møllehøj, bassist Richard Andersson and drummer Jorge Rossy gather together to pay tribute to some of the giants of jazz on a program ranging from well-known classics to lesser-known gems. An invigorating between three of the most acclaimed artists on the international jazz scene today, Inviting is a beautiful recording and an invitation to dig deep into the legacy of the music we know and love.

Gard Nilssen Acoustic Unity, Elastic Wave (ECM)

Acclaimed Norwegian drummer Gard Nilssen showcases dynamic interaction, a swinging sense of pulse and boldly etched themes on Elastic Wave. The record also introduces his new dynamic trio, Acoustic Unity, with saxophonist/clarinettist André Roligheten and bassist Petter Eldh. Elastic Wave was released on July 15.

Featured photo by Jack McKain.