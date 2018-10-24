Triskel ECM Weekend at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

Cork, Ireland’s Triskel Arts Centre will present the 4th edition of the annual Triskel ECM Weekend on October 26-28, in association with Guinness Cork Jazz and as part of its 40th anniversary. This mini festival’s events will take place at the arts center’s main auditorium, Triskel Christchurch, a multidisciplinary space housed in a fully refurbished neoclassical Georgian Church.

The program, curated by Triskel and ECM Records, will offer a spectrum of cutting-edge contemporary jazz that includes debut ECM projects and veteran ECM musicians in double bill concerts. On October 27, pianist Anna Gourary and guitarist Zsófia Boros will collaborate in a double bill concert of solo and duo works specifically devised for the weekend. Later that same day, The Kristjan Randalu Trio and the Dino Saluzzi Group will also be taking to the stake.

On October 28, the weekend closes with conclusive concerts by Kit Downes and the Tord Gustavsen Trio. Kit Downes will be performing on the TC Lewis Church Organ of the Triskel Christchurch, accompanied by saxophonist Tom Challenger. The Tord Gustavsen Trio will present their much anticipated new album for ECM, The Other Side, for which pianist Gustavsen arranged several chorales by Bach as well as one by 19th-century Danish composer, organist and folklorist Ludvig Mathias Lindeman.

The Triskel ECM Weekend will also feature an “ECM Cinema” strand, screening two films: 2001’s Invincible, directed by Werner Herzog, and the new documentary Open land – Meeting John Abercrombie. Invincible is based on the life of Jewish folklore hero and circus performer Zische Breitbart, starring Anna Gourari and Tim Roth. Open Land is an intimate portrait of the great guitarist John Abercrombie, filmed near the end of his musical journey.

These events will additionally be accompanied by a pop-up record store and an exhibition, “Jazz Memories with the Irish Examiner.” The exhibition runs on October 19-November 2 and features over 20 pictured from the Irish Examiner/Evening Echo archive of the early days of Cork’s international jazz festival, with photos of such artists as Ella Fitzgerald, Buddy Rich and Dizzy Gillespie.

