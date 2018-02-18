Three landmark Isaac Hayes albums reissued on vinyl

Craft Recordings will release remastered vinyl editions of three classic albums of soul icon, singer, songwriter, and producer Isaac Hayes on February 23. The three albums reissued are Hot Buttered Soul (1969), Shaft (1971), and Black Moses (1971).

The reissues come in the wake of the year-long celebration of the 60th anniversary of Stax Record, the Memphis institution of which Hayes was a key part, and which played a major role in the creation of Southern soul and Memphis soul music. It also follows the 2017 deluxe 4-CD box set Isaac Hayes: The Spirit of Memphis (1962-1976), which, according to an official press release “celebrates the multi-faceted artist’s talents as a producer, writer, and performer.”

Watch Isaac Hayes III and leading engineer Dave Cooley discuss the legacy of Hayes in the video below:

Each of the new LP editions, cut on 180-gram vinyl, has been remastered from the original analog tapes at Elysian Masters by Cooley. They are housed in faithfully-reproduced packages, complete with an old-school style tip-on jacket. Black Moses will feature a replica of the four-foot cross-shaped fold-out image of Isaac as the titular character (pictured below).

Watch Cooley discuss his remastering of the Hayes catalogue in the video below:

Hot Buttered Soul, Shaft, and Black Moses will also be available at various audio streaming services and in hi-res digital. For more information, go to http://craftrecordings.com/