Tribu, “El Matador,” from El Matador

Tribu (which in Spanish means “tribe”) follows in the trailblazing Latin-jazz traditions Cal Tjader, Mongo Santamaria and Machito. By mixing Afro-Carribean and American jazz flavors, the group is bringing the feel of Latin jazz into the 21st century.

“El Matador” is the title track from the band’s latest album, and it’s indicative of this sextet’s pan-Caribbean influence. Rhythmic motifs from Cuba, Puerto Rico and the West Indies undergird a lively melody that has roots in salsa, son and more. But the most universal elements are groove and spirit. And this group packs plenty of both.