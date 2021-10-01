Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Butcher Brown & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Butcher Brown, “Remind Me” feat. Alex Isley

Celebrated quintet Butcher Brown shared their version of Patrice Rushen fan-favorite “Remind Me” on the GRAMMY-winning artist’s birthday, September 30. Their take on the song also features vocalist Alex Isley, daughter of guitarist Ernie Isley of the legendary Isley Brothers. You can listen to it via the player below. “We are psyched to welcome RnB royalty Alex to help us pay tribute to the inimitable Patrice Rushen on her birthday,” says Butcher Brown via a press release.

China Moses, “Nicotine”

Soul-jazz singer/songwriter China Moses will release her new four-song digital EP, China Moses & The Vibe Tribe, on October 8. The first two cuts on the record, “Nicotine” and “Put It On the Line,” were recorded live in London after wrapping four years of touring throughout Europe and Asia. “Nicotine” blends bluesy ballad and bebop and is accompanied by a smoky black and white video that you can watch via the player below. It finds her ruminating on her difficult relationship with cigarette smoking and comparing her addiction to a “no-good lover.”

Joshua Crumbly, “THREE” feat. Michael Rocketship

Genre-blurring bassist/producer/composer Joshua Crumbly has shared “THREE,” the third single from his upcoming sophomore album, ForEver, due out October 8 via Shahzad Ismaily’s figureight records. The LP started out as a solo bass album before Crumbly added other instruments and reached out to, as he explains, “other friends, whose voice I was strongly hearing on particular songs.” Among them Michael Rocketship, who plays synth on the gently grooving and soulful “THREE.” The song is also accompanied by a video animated by singer/songwriter Renata Zeiguer. Pre-order ForEver here.

New Albums

Various Artists, The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo (Daptone)

Daptone celebrates its 20th anniversary with today’s release of their much-anticipated 3-LP live compilation, The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo. The set features live performances by Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Charles Bradley, The Budos Band, the Como Mamas and more, from a three-night stint at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York. The physical live album includes a 48-page booklet with photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff. Order it here.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Love for Sale (Columbia/Interscope)

Vocalists Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga showcase the fabled Cole Porter songbook on their new full-length collaboration. Love for Sale features stellar duet and solo selections from both artists and also marks Bennett’s final studio recording. At the time of the sessions, Bennett had already been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a condition the family made public in a disclosure earlier this year. Order Love for Sale here.

Mafalda Minnozzi, Cinema City – Jazz Scenes from Italian Film (self-released)

Italian vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi celebrates and explores the Italian cinematic songbook on her new album, Cinema City – Jazz Scenes from Italian Film, released today (October 1.) The album features reimaginings of music and compositions by such greats as Ennio Morricone, Nino Rota and more, and features an all-star cast of musicians, including special guests Dave Liebman, Art Hirihara and Jorginho Neto, among others.

Featured photo by Kelsey Bennett.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.