Tony Bennett Achieves New Guinness World Records Title

Vocalist Tony Bennett received a Guinness World Records title in connection with the release of his new album, Love Is Here To Stay. The 92-year-old has achieved the longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist, after his inclusion of "Fascinating Rhythm" on the album - 68 years and 342 days after the first version was released in 1949 under his then stage name Joe Bari. Listen to Bennett's new version of "Fascinating Rhythm," recorded in a duet with vocalist Diana Krall and featuring the Bill Charlap Trio, via the player below:

The title was presented to Bennett on September 12 by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Alex Angert during Verve Records' Love Is Here To Stay album launch party at the Rainbow Room in New York City, New York. The evening included an array of songs from his collaborative album with Krall, which celebrates the music of George and Ira Gershwin.



Following the presentation, Angert said: "I'm honored to present Tony Bennett with this exciting achievement. He is such an inspiration to many and I am now pleased to announce he is Officially Amazing."



This achievement marks Bennett's fourth Guinness World Records title. He currently also holds records for being the "Oldest person to reach No. 1 on the US album chart with a newly recorded album" for Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek and "Longest time between UK top 20 albums (39 years)." Previously, he was also the "Oldest person to enter the UK top 20 album chart" with Duets: An American Classic when he was 80 years old.



Love Is Here To Stay marks the first time that Bennett and Krall have recorded a full album together. The album was recorded with the Bill Charlap Trio - with Bill Charlap on piano, Peter Washington on bass and Kenny Washington on drums, and produced by Grammy Award winner Fae Bennett and Charlap, with Danny Bennett as executive producer.