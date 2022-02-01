Song of the Day: Tigran Hamasyan, “Ara Resurrected (Dawatile Remix)”

Armenian pianist/composer Tigran Hamasyan has released the remix of “Ara Resurrected,” a song that had originally appeared on his acclaimed 2020 full-length, The Call Within. The remix, released via Nonesuch, was recorded by David Fowatile Kiledjian, a.k.a. Dawatile, and finds the producer/composer/instrumentalist adding electronic elements to Hamasyan’s piano playing from the original recording. Listen to it via the player below. “Ara Resurrected (Dawatile Remix)” also follows Hamasyan’s previously-released variation on “Our Film,” another track from The Call Within, titled “Revisiting the Film.”

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.