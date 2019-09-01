Tierney Sutton Scores Big with a Collection of Soundtrack Recordings

Decades before Tierney Sutton became an eight-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist renowned for her delicate yet passionate interpretations of everything from Great American Songbook standards to the deeper works of Sting and Joni Mitchell, she was a young movie buff growing up in Milwaukee, paying rapt attention to the intricate connection between music and onscreen images.…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.