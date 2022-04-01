Tierney Sutton, Jessy J, Simeon Davis & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Tierney Sutton, “Triste” [Video Premiere]

Vocalist Tierney Sutton showcases her chemistry on a set of intimate reinterpretations of classic songs with her husband and creative partner, Parisian classically-trained guitarist Serge Merlaud. Among them, this cover of Antônio Carlos Jobim’s bossa nova standard, “Triste.” A tribute to the characteristic beauty of the Brazilian songwriting tradition, Sutton explains that while the title and lyrics are about sorrow and heartbreak, “the music, the rhythm and arrangement here by Serge Merlaud reflect a joy… maybe a joy of remembrance but a joy nonetheless!” Paris Sessions 2 is due out May 6.

Jessy J, “Dig It” [Song Premiere]

Top contemporary jazz saxophonist Jessy J taps into her longtime love for the vibrant soul and blues energies of the ’60s and ’70s to release her first studio album in six years. Blue is a new collection of original compositions and Jessy J’s first album in six years. Today, she shares with us its raw, sizzling first single, “Dig It.” Co-written with Jeff Lorber, who also plays on the track, this is a fun jam inspired by the music of the Jazz Crusaders. Blue will be released on April 15 via Changi Records.

Simeon Davis Group, “Pleiades” [Song Premiere]

“Pleiades,” premiering here, is the second single by the Simeon Davis Group from their forthcoming album, Of Narratives & Nocturnes, a cross-genre collection of original music with a focus on storytelling. Combining elements of jazz, Partido alto, rumba and classical music, this piece follows the Greek myth of the Pleiades, the seven daughters of the Titan Atlas. Like all eight originals on the album, this track is completely through-composed. The album will be released on June 24. To support the band, the project and unlock exclusive pre-order rewards, click here.

New Albums

Gerald Clayton, Bells on Sand (Blue Note)

Pianist Gerald Clayton returns today with his new studio album, Bells on Sand, exploring the impact and abstraction of time over eleven tracks of fresh orchestration and original music. The record also features contributions from mentor Charles Lloyd on saxophone and father John Clayton on bass, plus friend and peer Justin Brown on drums and a new collaborator, MARO, on vocals. Order it here.

Catherine Russell, Send for Me (Dot Time)

Vocalist Catherine Russell interprets lesser-known gems of the jazz canon on her new album, Send for Me, released today. These are “songs that inspire or touch me in some way, explains Russell in a press release. “When I find a song I like, it haunts me until I learn it.” Send for Me is also the vocalist’s follow-up to her acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated full-length Alone Together from 2019. Order it here.

Dave Douglas, Secular Psalms (Greenleaf)

Dave Douglas’ new ten-piece suite with cellist Tomeka Reid and a wide array of sound ranging from Medieval instruments to modern-day electronics is an evocative piece commissioned by the city of Ghent, Belgium, for the 600th anniversary of Hubert and Jan van Eyck’s Ghent Altarpiece. Combining music old and new into a contemporary clash of the sacred and profane, this visionary work was recorded remotely and is out today. Order Secular Psalms here.

