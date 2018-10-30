Thundercat and BADBADNOTGOOD, “King of the Hill,” from Brainfeeder X (Brainfeeder)

Founded in 2008 by crossover electronics artist Flying Lotus, the Los Angeles-based alternative music label Brainfeeder has served as a launching pad for some of the most exciting young artists in jazz, including Kamasi Washington, Taylor McFerrin and Daedelus. The label’s latest album, Brainfeeder X, is a 36-track compilation album celebrating a decade of fearless artistic output. A beautiful four-LP vinyl box set designed by Charles Munka (creator of the original Brainfeeder logo) will be released on November 16 alongside two-CD and digital formats.

The album also features one of the most hotly anticipated collaborations of the year in “King of the Hill,” by bassist Thundercat and the rap-centric jazz quartet BADBADNOTGOOD. The tune is a mesmerizing fusion of Thundercat’s inimitable falsetto and nimble fretwork and BBNG’s deep-in-the-pocket backbeat. Produced by Flying Lotus, the track blends textbook funk grooves with a rulebreaking musical attitude.

Feature image courtesy B+