Three Pharoah Sanders reissues announced

Anthology Recordings, the reissue arm of Mexican Summer, will reissue three of saxophonist Pharoah Sanders’ most significant albums on November 10. The albums, Tauhid (1967), Jewels of Thought (1969), and Summun Kukmun Umyun – Deaf Dumb Blind (1970), will be available exclusively in vinyl format, either individually, in a 3xLP limited edition deluxe box set.

Hear selections from the collection below:

The Deluxe Edition features all three LPs and a 16-page zine housed in O-Card hand-assembled and screen-printed by Keegan Cooke. The label also shared a website that features commentary on Sanders by Mark “Frosty” McNeil, Carlos Niño, and Mark Maxwell of the Los Angeles-based, non-profit radio station dubland. ( http://www.mexicansummer.com/dublab-pharoah-sanders/?Source= ).

