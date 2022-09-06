There When It Happened: Mike Stern, Vince Wilburn, Bill Evans and John Scofield on Making Music With Miles Davis

It’s impossible to convey the sense of anticipation and giddiness, mixed with maybe a slight sense of butterflies and dream-like euphoria, we all felt when Miles Davis took the stage with his comeback band at Avery Fisher Hall in New York on July 5, 1981. Dean of jazz critics Leonard Feather of the Los Angeles

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!