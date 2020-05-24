Theo Hill – Reality Check (Posi-Tone)

On his third album for the mainstream-oriented Posi-Tone label, pianist Theo Hill expands from a trio format to include vibraphonist Joel Ross and also broadens his keyboard palette to include Fender Rhodes and occasional light coatings of synthesizer. While it may be seen as a coup to recruit Ross, one of the hot young names…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.