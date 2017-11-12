Thelonious Monk’s early recordings box-set out soon

Craft Recordings, the Catalog Division of Concord Music, is releasing a limited-edition box set titled The Compete 10-inch LP Collection on December 15.

The collection will include all five of the 10” vinyl LP the pianist and composer recorded for the Prestige jazz label, spanning 1952 and 1954. They are: Thelonious (recorded in 1952), Thelonious Monk Quintet Blows for LP (recorded in 1953), and Thelonious Monk Quintet, Thelonious Monk Plays, and Sonny Rollins and Thelonious Monk (recorded in 1954).

Each album in has been carefully restored and remastered from the original analog tapes and will be released in high-res and standard audio formats across all streaming on digital platforms. The Complete 10-inch LP Collection box set will include a booklet with new liner noted by Robin D.G. Kelley, author of Thelonious Monk: The Life and Times of an American Original. Monk would have turned 30 this year and remains one of the most highly regarded jazz artists in history, known for his unique style on and off the piano.

For more information, go to http://www.concordmusicgroup.com/labels/craft-recordings/