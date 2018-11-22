Thelonious Monk – “Stuffy Turkey”

A lesser-known entry in the Thelonious Monk canon, “Stuffy Turkey” is one of the few turkey-themed songs in jazz, making it hands down the best song for celebrating Thanksgiving. The fact that it swings hard and features a brilliantly off-kilter piano solo from Monk is only the icing on the cake (or should we say the marshmallow on the sweet potatoes? Whipped cream on the pumpkin pie?)

To everyone observing Thanksgiving today, have a wonderful holiday. Let’s give thanks for family, friends and great music like this.