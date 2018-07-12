theBABAorchestra – “144”

theBABAorchestra, “144,” from Another Ride on the Elephant Slide

Bandleader Lauren Elizabeth Baba belongs to an emerging group of young composers making ambitious and wildly imaginative new music for large jazz ensembles. A 2017 ASCAP Young Composers Award winner, Baba is the primary creative force behind her namesake 17-piece ensemble, whose new album, Another Ride on the Elephant Slide, is a statement of marvelous depth and cinematic expanse. As a composer, Baba has a masterful way with texture, employing discordant harmonies and jagged rhythms with an almost tactile effect. The track “144” sets a striking and varied scene, layering craggy trumpet, satiny trombone, and barbed electric guitar to achieve cumulative intensity. Though the spirit of this music tends toward the avant-garde, Baba has designed it so that the contours of melody and the pulse of swing are readily perceptible through the swirl.

Brian Zimmerman
Brian Zimmerman

Brian Zimmerman is the Digital Content Editor of JAZZIZ Magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

envelope
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON