The Ultimate Jaco Pastorius Playlist

Legend has it that when bassist Jaco Pastorius first met Weather Report keyboardist Joe Zawinul, he uttered an introduction for the ages: “My name is Jaco Pastorius,” he said. “I’m the greatest bass player in the world.”
There’s some truth to that moniker. After all, Jaco essentially revolutionized the role of the electric bass in jazz, bringing the instrument out of the background and into center stage. From his early days as the bassist for Pat Metheny’s trio to his watershed years with the fusion powerhouse Weather Report, Jaco Pastorius continued to amaze audiences with his wildly acrobatic technique, luminous tone, and punchy articulation. He was also an incredibly versatile artist, having appeared as a sideman on albums by Joni Mitchell, Flora Purim and Herbie Hancock.
His tragic death in 1987 after a fight at a bar in his native Ft. Lauderdale was a massive loss for the jazz world, but his life blazed a trail for countless bass players to follow. This playlist celebrates his important contributions to jazz and his amazing legacy as “the greatest bass player in the world.”
- Soul Intro/The Chicken
Jaco Pastorius
The Birthday Concert: Live at Mr. Pip’s Ft. Lauderdale
- Donna Lee
Jaco Pastorius
Jaco Pastorius
- Teen Town
Weather Report
Heavy Weather
- Missouri Uncompromised
Pat Metheny
Bright Size Life
- A Remark You Made – Live
Weather Report
8:30
- Coyote
Joni Mitchell
Hejira
- 4 A.M.
Herbie Hancock
Mr. Hands
- Blackbird
Jaco Pastorius
Word of Mouth
- Good Question
Herbie Hancock
Sunlight
- Barbary Coast
Weather Report
Black Market
- Punk Jazz
Weather Report
Mr. Gone
- Walking Away
Flora Purim
Everyday, Everynight
- Invitation
Jaco Pastorius
Invitation – Live
- The Dry Cleaner from Des Moines
Joni Mitchell
Mingus
- Dara Factor One
Weather Report
Weather Report
- Continuum – Live
Trio of Doom
Trio of Doom
- Palladium
Weather Report
Heavy Weather
- 6/4 Jam
Jaco Pastorius
Jaco Pastorius
- The Days of Wine of Roses
Jaco Pastorius, Bireli Lagrene, Peter Lubke
Broadway Blues
- Mood Swings
Mike Stern
Upside Down
- Three Views of a Secret – Live
Weather Report
Night Passage
- Suite: Golden Dawn
Al Di Meola
Land of the Midnight Sun
- Chromatic Fantasy
Jaco Pastorius
Anthology: The Warner Bros. Years
- Birdland
Weather Report
Heavy Weather
- Amerika
Jaco Pastorius
Invitation – Live