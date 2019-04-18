The Ultimate Esperanza Spalding Playlist

Esperanza Spalding is among the most groundbreaking of today’s jazz artists, a bassist and vocalist with virtuosic technique whose recordings and live performances demonstrate an unflinching commitment to defying convention. Born in Oregon, Spalding came of age in the Portland jazz scene, where she was hailed as a child prodigy. Later, at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, she once contemplated dropping out to pursue a career in political science, but was cautioned against the move by her mentor, Pat Metheny. We should be glad the world was spared another politician. Spalding’s debut album, Junjo, was released in 2006, immediately catching the ears of critics and fans alike with its richly imagined compositions and heart-stirring vocals. Her follow-up album, 2008’s Esperanza, drew acclaim from the likes of Stevie Wonder and Wayne Shorter, and in 2011, she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, besting the likes of Drake and Justin Bieber.

Subsequent albums Chamber Music Society and Radio Music Society would elevate her profile to an even higher plane, notching high marks on the Billboard 200 charts and earning her guest spots on albums by Janelle Monaé and others. In the past several years she has dedicated herself to the production of imaginative concept albums, starting with the musical sound-drama Emily’s D+Evolution in 2016, which presented a musical study of Spalding’s artistic subconscious. In 2017, she released Exposure, an album recorded from start to finish in 77 consecutive hours and streamed live on Facebook. Her most recent album is 2018’s 12 Little Spells, consisting of 12 tracks released over the course of 12 days and accompanied by music videos.

Tracks from those songs and more are featured in this playlist, which is our attempt to paint a portrait of this chameleonic and massively talented artists. A true jazz visionary and a titan of her craft, Esperanza Spalding may well represent the future of jazz. Get to know her now with this Ultimate JAZZIZ playlist.

Listen on: