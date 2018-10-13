The Ultimate Bill Evans Playlist

Bill Evans is the fine wine of jazz pianists: smooth yet potent, dry yet detailed, subtle yet profoundly nuanced. Classically trained and naturally gifted, Evans was known for introducing new shades of harmony into the jazz chordal palette, and his work with “cool jazz” giants of the mid- to late 1950s — from Chet Baker and Stan Getz to Lee Konitz and Miles Davis — would establish him as one of the most virtuosic accompanists in jazz.
But Evans was also a marvelous bandleader in his own right, and his first trio with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the form. Subsequent trios with bassists Chuck Israels and Eddie Gomez, as well as some lovely solo piano recordings, only helped cement Evans’ role as a harmonic innovator. Until his death in 1980, he remained one of jazz’s true geniuses. This playlist covers the entire spectrum of his fascinating, colorful career.
- Waltz For Debby (Take 2)
Waltz For Debby
Bill Evans Trio
- So What
Kind of Blue
Miles Davis Quintet
- My Foolish Heart
The Complete Village Vanguard Recordings, 1961
Bill Evans Trio
- Autumn Leaves
Portrait In Jazz
Bill Evans Trio
- But Beautiful
But Beautiful
Stan Getz & Bill Evans
- Gloria’s Step (Take 2)
Sunday at the Village Vanguard
Bill Evans Trio
- When I Fall In Love
Portrait In Jazz
Bill Evans Trio
- Israel
Explorations
Bill Evans Trio
- Young and Foolish
Tony Bennett/Bill Evans
Tonny Bennet, Bill Evans
- Solar
Sunday at the Village Vanguard
Bill Evans Trio
- Someday My Prince Will Come
Portrait in Jazz
Bill Evans Trio
- Turn Out the Stars
The Final Village Vanguard Recordings, 1980
Bill Evans
- Darn That Dream
Undercurrent
Bill Evans, Jim Hall
- Love Is Here To Stay
Trio 65
Bill Evans Trio
- Danny Boy
Time Remembered
Bill Evans
- It Might As Well Be Spring
Moonbeams
Bill Evans Trio
- T.T.T.T. (Twelve Tone Tune Two)
Tokyo Concert
Bill Evans Trio
- Nardis
Explorations
Bill Evans Trio
- How My Heart Sings (Live)
Getting Sentimental
Bill Evans
- Sweet Dulcinea Blue
Quintessence
Evans, Land, Burrell, Brown, Jones
- Elsa
Explorations
Bill Evans Trio
- Remembering the Rain
New Conversations
Bill Evans
- A Time For Love
Alone
Bill Evans
- Quiet Now – Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1968
Jazz ‘Round Midnight
Bill Evans
- Peace Piece
Everybody Digs Bill Evans
Bill Evans Trio