The Ultimate Bill Evans Playlist

Bill Evans is the fine wine of jazz pianists: smooth yet potent, dry yet detailed, subtle yet profoundly nuanced. Classically trained and naturally gifted, Evans was known for introducing new shades of harmony into the jazz chordal palette, and his work with “cool jazz” giants of the mid- to late 1950s — from Chet Baker and Stan Getz to Lee Konitz and Miles Davis — would establish him as one of the most virtuosic accompanists in jazz.

But Evans was also a marvelous bandleader in his own right, and his first trio with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the form. Subsequent trios with bassists Chuck Israels and Eddie Gomez, as well as some lovely solo piano recordings, only helped cement Evans’ role as a harmonic innovator. Until his death in 1980, he remained one of jazz’s true geniuses. This playlist covers the entire spectrum of his fascinating, colorful career.

  1. Waltz For Debby (Take 2)
    Waltz For Debby
    Bill Evans Trio
  2. So What
    Kind of Blue
    Miles Davis Quintet
  3. My Foolish Heart
    The Complete Village Vanguard Recordings, 1961
    Bill Evans Trio
  4. Autumn Leaves
    Portrait In Jazz
    Bill Evans Trio
  5. But Beautiful
    But Beautiful
    Stan Getz & Bill Evans
  6. Gloria’s Step (Take 2)
    Sunday at the Village Vanguard
    Bill Evans Trio
  7. When I Fall In Love
    Portrait In Jazz
    Bill Evans Trio
  8. Israel
    Explorations
    Bill Evans Trio
  9. Young and Foolish
    Tony Bennett/Bill Evans
    Tonny Bennet, Bill Evans
  10. Solar
    Sunday at the Village Vanguard
    Bill Evans Trio
  11. Someday My Prince Will Come
    Portrait in Jazz
    Bill Evans Trio
  12. Turn Out the Stars
    The Final Village Vanguard Recordings, 1980
    Bill Evans
  13. Darn That Dream
    Undercurrent
    Bill Evans, Jim Hall
  14. Love Is Here To Stay
    Trio 65
    Bill Evans Trio
  15. Danny Boy
    Time Remembered
    Bill Evans
  16. It Might As Well Be Spring
    Moonbeams
    Bill Evans Trio
  17. T.T.T.T. (Twelve Tone Tune Two)
    Tokyo Concert
    Bill Evans Trio
  18. Nardis
    Explorations
    Bill Evans Trio
  19. How My Heart Sings (Live)
    Getting Sentimental
    Bill Evans
  20. Sweet Dulcinea Blue
    Quintessence
    Evans, Land, Burrell, Brown, Jones
  21. Elsa
    Explorations
    Bill Evans Trio
  22. Remembering the Rain
    New Conversations
    Bill Evans
  23. A Time For Love
    Alone
    Bill Evans
  24. Quiet Now – Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 1968
    Jazz ‘Round Midnight
    Bill Evans
  25. Peace Piece
    Everybody Digs Bill Evans
    Bill Evans Trio

