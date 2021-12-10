The Temptations, Thundercat, Jeff Parker & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

The Temptations, “Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No” feat. Smokey Robinson

The Temptations will celebrate their 60th anniversary with the release of a new album of nearly all-original material. Temptations 60 is due out January 28 via UMe and described by the group as a “powerful fusion of hip-hop, smooth jazz and soulful flavors.” The record is headed by founding member Otis Williams. Its swaying lead single, “Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No” is written and produced by fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and features his unmistakable vocals. Pre-order Temptations 60 here.

Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni, “Wade in the Water” [Song Premiere]

Saxophonist Javon Jackson joins forces with renowned African-American poet/activist Nikki Giovanni on The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni, which finds them connecting with the ancestral stream while putting a jazzy new perspective on timeless hymns and spirituals. You can listen to the premiere of one of its tracks, “Wade in the Water,” via the player below. The track features noted author Christina Greer dropping in some wisdom from Giovanni’s poet, “A Very Simple Wish.” The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni is due out February 18.

Thundercat, “Satellite” feat. Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi

Bass virtuoso Thundercat has shared a warm, slow and soulful new track, “Satellite,” featuring collaborators Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi. The song is included on the star-studded soundtrack of the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s HBO series, Insecure. Thundercat is currently on a North American tour and has released the 10th-anniversary edition of his debut album, The Golen Age of Apocalypse.

New Albums

Jeff Parker, Forfolks (International Anthem)

Jeff Parker follows his critically acclaimed 2020 LP Suite for Max Brown with Forfolks, a new set of solo guitar works. The album includes two covers and six new originals, many of which marry melodic improvisation with electronic textures. As Parker explains via a press release, “I am trying to create a sonic world for me to wander around in.” Order Forfolks here.

Sara Serpa and Emmanuel Iduma, Intimate Strangers (Biophilia)

Creative music and literature meet on a new collaborative record by Portuguese singer/composer/improviser Sara Serpa and Nigerian author Emmanuel Iduma. Their Intimate Strangers, which documents a live multimedia performance, explores such themes as travel, migration and displacement. You can find out more about this record in our JAZZIZ Travel podcast interview with Serpa, and order the album HERE.

Majid Soula, Chant Amazigh (Habibi Funk)

Habibi Funk’s latest LP is a collection of disco-leaning instrumentals with plenty of synths and driving drums by Algerian music artist Majid Soula. The songs showcase a unique blend of Arab-disco, highlife and funk, and were previously released on cassette, either self-released or released via small record labels in the ’80s. Order Chant Amazigh here.

