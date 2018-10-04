The Sound of Hard-Bop Playlist

Hard-bop is one of jazz’s most enduring subgenres, merging the intellectual, high-speed melodicism of bebop with the soul and swagger of the blues. It took shape in the mid-1950s among artists on the East Coast, who in many ways wanted to provide a contrast to the smooth, unruffled brand of jazz being served up on the West Coast by artists like Chet Baker and Gerry Mulligan. What distinguished hard-bop at the time was its use of midtempo meters, driving rhythmic power and simple call-and-response melodic lines, which often times mimicked the musical language of the church, and even borrowed from popular genres like R&B, soul and early rock ‘n’ roll.

Many jazz legends — from Miles Davis and John Coltrane to Herbie Hancock and Sonny Rollins — have had made albums that can rightly be called hard-bop classics. You’ll find a good handful of those albums in this playlist, as well as some underrated gems that nonetheless pack a serious groove.

Ultimately, hard-bop is all about lifting spirits and changing attitudes. “Music is supposed to wash away the dust of everyday life,” said pioneering hard-bop drummer Art Blakey. We hope our Sound of Hard-Bop playlist does him right. It’s easy to love hard-bop.

  1. Moanin’
    Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
    Moanin’ 
  2. The Preacher
    Horace Silver
    The Best of Horace Silver
  3. Blue Train
    John Coltrane
    Blue Train
  4. Walkin’
    Miles Davis Quintet
    Walkin’ 
  5. Soul Station
    Hank Mobley
    Soul Station
  6. Maiden Voyage
    Herbie Hancock
    Maiden Voyage 
  7. The Sidewinder
    Lee Morgan
    The Sidewinder
  8. Blue 7
    Sonny Rollins
    Saxophone Colossus 
  9. The Blues Walk
    Clifford Brown & Max Roach Quintet
    The Complete Studio Recordings
  10. What Is This Thing Called Love?
    J.J. Johnson
    The Trombone Master
  11. Scrapple from the Apple
    Dexter Gordon
    Our Man In Paris
  12. Stablemates
    Benny Golson
    Benny Golson & The Philadelphians 
  13. Millie
    Blue Mitchell
    Boss Horn
  14. Work Song
    Cannonball Adderley
    Greatest Hits
  15. Open Sesame
    Freddie Hubbard
    Open Sesame 
  16. Jean De Fleur
    Grant Green
    Idle Moments
  17. Sugar 
    Stanley Turrentine
    Sugar
  18. Homestretch
    Joe Henderson
    Page One
  19. Bluesnik
    Jackie McLean
    Bluesnik
  20. Chant
    Donald Byrd
    Chant
  21. Judy’s Dilemma
    Curtis Fuller
    The Curtis Fuller Jazztet
  22. Four On Six
    Wes Montgomery
    Incredible Jazz Guitar
  23. Dat Dere
    Bobby Timmons
    This Here Is Bobby Timmons/Easy Does It
  24. Somethin’ Special
    Sonny Clark
    Leapin’ and Lopin’
  25. Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
    Cannonball Adderley
    Jazz Profile: Cannonball Adderley

