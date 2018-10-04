The Sound of Hard-Bop Playlist

Hard-bop is one of jazz’s most enduring subgenres, merging the intellectual, high-speed melodicism of bebop with the soul and swagger of the blues. It took shape in the mid-1950s among artists on the East Coast, who in many ways wanted to provide a contrast to the smooth, unruffled brand of jazz being served up on the West Coast by artists like Chet Baker and Gerry Mulligan. What distinguished hard-bop at the time was its use of midtempo meters, driving rhythmic power and simple call-and-response melodic lines, which often times mimicked the musical language of the church, and even borrowed from popular genres like R&B, soul and early rock ‘n’ roll.
Many jazz legends — from Miles Davis and John Coltrane to Herbie Hancock and Sonny Rollins — have had made albums that can rightly be called hard-bop classics. You’ll find a good handful of those albums in this playlist, as well as some underrated gems that nonetheless pack a serious groove.
Ultimately, hard-bop is all about lifting spirits and changing attitudes. “Music is supposed to wash away the dust of everyday life,” said pioneering hard-bop drummer Art Blakey. We hope our Sound of Hard-Bop playlist does him right. It’s easy to love hard-bop.
- Moanin’
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Moanin’
- The Preacher
Horace Silver
The Best of Horace Silver
- Blue Train
John Coltrane
Blue Train
- Walkin’
Miles Davis Quintet
Walkin’
- Soul Station
Hank Mobley
Soul Station
- Maiden Voyage
Herbie Hancock
Maiden Voyage
- The Sidewinder
Lee Morgan
The Sidewinder
- Blue 7
Sonny Rollins
Saxophone Colossus
- The Blues Walk
Clifford Brown & Max Roach Quintet
The Complete Studio Recordings
- What Is This Thing Called Love?
J.J. Johnson
The Trombone Master
- Scrapple from the Apple
Dexter Gordon
Our Man In Paris
- Stablemates
Benny Golson
Benny Golson & The Philadelphians
- Millie
Blue Mitchell
Boss Horn
- Work Song
Cannonball Adderley
Greatest Hits
- Open Sesame
Freddie Hubbard
Open Sesame
- Jean De Fleur
Grant Green
Idle Moments
- Sugar
Stanley Turrentine
Sugar
- Homestretch
Joe Henderson
Page One
- Bluesnik
Jackie McLean
Bluesnik
- Chant
Donald Byrd
Chant
- Judy’s Dilemma
Curtis Fuller
The Curtis Fuller Jazztet
- Four On Six
Wes Montgomery
Incredible Jazz Guitar
- Dat Dere
Bobby Timmons
This Here Is Bobby Timmons/Easy Does It
- Somethin’ Special
Sonny Clark
Leapin’ and Lopin’
- Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Cannonball Adderley
Jazz Profile: Cannonball Adderley