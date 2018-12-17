The Richard Shulman Group, “In Between Blue and Green,” from Turned Into Lemonade

The Richard Shulman Group’s Turned Into Lemonade is a blend of melody, fire, water, groove, mutual exploration and beauty. Pianist and composer Shulman’s sixth jazz title is described “highly inventive original jazz” and rated “Most Highly Recommended” by jazz reviewer Dick Metcalf.

The tune “In Between Blue and Green” pairs a sturdy hard-bop groove with a sleek, noirish melody, making for a refreshing study in contrasts. Shulman and his ensemble keep the energy pulled taut from beginning to end, while allowing plenty of room for creative interplay.

Feature photo credit: © Frank Zipper