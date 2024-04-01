The Motta Chronicles

By Jonathan Widran Ask Ed Motta about the title of his 15th album, the self-released Behind the Tea Chronicles, and the veteran Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (a.k.a. the “Colossus of Rio”) seems as excited to talk about his lifelong passion for tea as he is to discuss the 11 fascinating and offbeat cinematic musical stories he presents or his personal collection of 30,000 albums from which he draws stylistically eclectic inspiration. Before we start unpacking those chronicles — the “tea in the title is just for fashion,” he says —Motta mentions that his favorite teas are from Taiwan, especially one called High Mountain Oolong which he describes as a “blue tea with middle fermentation.” Then, because he feels Taiwan is the Burgundy of the tea world — “my favorite wine, my favorite region” — he segues effortlessly into his passion for wine. “The French, with their sophistication, restaurants and great service, invented happiness.” This naturally leads Motta to mention some his favorite classic French film directors, like Jacques Tati and Jean-Pierre Melville, and the fact that as a teenager in the late ’80s he wrote about cinema for a fanzine. It’s the perfect inroad to at last get to one of the key songs on Behind the Tea Chronicles, the soothing yet chipper jazzy pop/R&B-flavored “Safely Far,” which he calls “the only romantic song on the album, very much like a French movie romance about love without actually using the word love.” The track offers a peek at Motta’s beautifully textured, Steely Dan-ish vibe (complete with glorious backing vocals) and invitingly soulful lead vocals that may make listeners new to the Motta aesthetic think they’ve stumbled onto an undiscovered Donald Fagen track. In addition to Steely Dan, his vocal north stars are Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway, and he emphasizes that his goal is always to imitate the latter. Motta’s crafty, abstract (yet somehow insightful) wordplay, which is often wonderfully free from the limited confines of full sentences, is also in evidence: “Something to learn on each return/Safely far from something real … Truth/Who has got the truth? … Endure this life/Will just collide.” Motta’s tunes unspool like short films as he colors his artful jazz with intriguing lyrical narratives, inspired by George Cukor’s Gaslight and a nonstop flow of noir movies from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. A film buff from the age of 15, he watched classics from American directors like William Friedkin and John Cassavetes. In 1994, not long after releasing his first two solo albums in Brazil (Um Contrato com Deus and Entre e Ouca), he moved to New York City for a year. When he wasn’t working, he watched the AMCchannel religiously, devouring all manner of American film classics. Movies, however, are only one part of the equation of Behind the Tea Chronicles. The average American may not know this, but the dictatorship of Brazil in the ’70s insisted that the country be filled with elements of U.S. pop culture — from Motown, The Captain and Tennille and the Eagles to almost every popular cop show on TV. “Musically,” Motta says, “this album is an ode to freedom and a testament to the art. It draws from every American style I grew up listening to, from Tin Pan Alley and Broadway to pop, jazz, country-blues and even a waltz, from Stephens Bishop and Sondheim to Leonard Bernstein, Ben Sidran and George Duke. As far as the narratives go, the stories mostly derive from all the Quinn Martin shows I was obsessed with — Dan August, The Streets of San Francisco, Cannon, Barnaby Jones — as well as Vegas and Kojak.” Another television legend whose powerful storytelling has influenced Motta is Rod Serling. “In my day-to-day life, I want to create a parallel world,” he says. “I don’t want to deal with reality. Nothing takes people out of conventional time and space like The Twilight Zone.” Considering his love for film and TV, it’s not surprising that “Safely Far” and the album’s other two lead singles, “Slumberland” and “Deluxe Refuge,” are best experienced through the innovative conception, illustration, production and direction of Motta’s video artist wife, Edna Lopes. Perhaps even more culturally apropos in the year of Barbie, she brings “Safely Far” and the faux samba — or as Motta calls it, “a gentleman’s club samba” — “Deluxe Refuge” to life via the unique poses of finely and colorfully dressed male action figures. This is particularly striking on the latter, a whimsical yarn about mafiosos who launder money by investing in all-you-can-eat restaurants. Lopes creates equally fascinating yet more traditional cartoon animation for the rambunctious, fast-grooving “Slumberland,” based on the 1989 Japanese animated musical fantasy film Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland. It’s a wild, psychedelic workplace-originated fantasy that is something of, as Motta says, “a love letter to California weed.” Truly anything can happen at the “risqué bar in Slumberland,” where they “will accept you” as you’re “searching for a chance in there.” Lopes fills the screen with smoke as “they vape in the tower like fairies, sweet fairies” and “soon the expectation there is to grow more flowers.” Though the visuals may capture viewers’ attention, it’s important to note that the rousing R&B-driven musical flavor of the song is influenced by everything from Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound to producer Charles Stepney’s work with Rotary Connection and Earth, Wind & Fire. One of the most fascinating roles Motta has played throughout his three-decade-plus career is as a popular artist breaking free from the notion that simply because a musician is born, raised and lives in Rio, he or she is necessarily inclined or destined to become a traditional Brazilian performer. The American music he grew up listening to, especially the African American groups and artists, fueled his early obsession with Black music. He launched his career as a DJ and soon formed the funk group Expresso Realengo, later renamed Conexão Japeri, with guitarist Luiz Fernando Comprido. Motta says the reason he didn’t play Brazilian music was, ironically, “because it wasn’t part of my day-to-day culture. The Tijuca neighborhood in Rio where I grew up was full of secondhand vinyl shops with recordings from the U.K. and U.S. So if someone had asked me who is the best Brazilian guitarist, I might have said Jeff Beck or Johnny Winter. The artist that made me appreciate Brazilian music was Bill Evans, who recorded songs like Francis Hime’s ‘Minha.’ Ironically, the year I lived in New York, I was buying Brazilian records there. I also happily discovered a songwriting partnership between legendary R&B songwriter Leon Ware and Brazilian singer-songwriter Marcos Valle. Valle once said that all the roots of the samba and R&B are the same: Black.” https://open.spotify.com/album/2NRg9UqRH3YFWJG7XEwba9?si=tAeDJIluQDKGvmFRM93Tog Featured photo by Jorge Bispo.