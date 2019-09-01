The Montreal International Jazz Festival Celebrates a Milestone

Founded in 1979 by André Ménard and Alain Simard, the Montreal International Jazz Festival has welcomed many jazz greats, but at its core has always been a commitment to showcasing tomorrow’s jazz talent. So, as usual, this year’s festival, which ran from June 26 to July 6, featured a host of young innovators like 24-year-old…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.