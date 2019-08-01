The Long Road Behind: At 80, Mary Stallings Pauses to Reflect on a Life Well-Lived

Over the years, vocalist Mary Stallings has typically subscribed to a philosophy summed up by the title of her 2012 album Don’t Look Back. But today, Stallings, who turned 80 in August, looks at things differently. “I’ve kind of changed that,” she acknowledges. “I still look forward, but I also have to look back at…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.