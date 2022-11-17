The JAZZIZ Podcast #7: Yosef Gutman

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

From his upbringing on a South African farm an hour away outside of Johannesburg to his present-day life in Jerusalem, the life of Yosef Gutman Levitt (also simply known as Yosef Gutman) has been quite a journey. After attending the Berklee College of Music in the late 1990s and playing on the New York scene in the early 2000s, the bassist/composer put his career on hiatus. He taught himself to code and started a thriving business that he sold in 2018 to return to music full-time. Since then, he has been developing and exploring a unique sound, which is showcased on a set of new recordings, including his latest album, Upside Down Mountain, his first trio album as a leader.

Listen to our conversation with Yosef Gutman via the player below. Upside Down Mountain is available now.

Featured photo by Ronen Goldman.

