The JAZZIZ Podcast #6: Javon Jackson

Saxophonist Javon Jackson first gained international prominence working with legendary drummer Art Blakey as part of the latter’s Jazz Messengers ensemble. In later years, he continued to collaborate with some of the greatest artists in jazz artists and established his own reputation as a trailblazing composer, performer and bandleader, as well as a renowned jazz education.

His latest album is a historic collaboration with poet/activist Nikki Giovanni, who curated a program of hymns, spirituals and gospel songs for The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni. The album was released today, and is one of the topics of our latest JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jackson, along with stories from his own artistic journey, the current state of jazz education and more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Javon Jackson via the player below.

