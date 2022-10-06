The JAZZIZ Podcast #5: JD Allen

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Saxophonist/composer JD Allen is known for his enigmatic, elegant and hard-driving style, as well as for his passionate storytelling through music. On his recently-released new album, Americana, Vol. 2, he continues to explore the underestimated but crucial role the blues has played in the history of jazz and how it continues to evolve and influence the art form today. He continues this investigation alongside his long-time colleagues Gregg August and Rudy Royston. This time around, he is also joined by guitarist Charlie Hunter, who shares not only Allen’s interest in the blues and its legacy but they also share similar life experiences.

Listen to our podcast conversation with JD Allen via the player below. Americana, Vol. 2, is out now on Savant and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by Audrey Radas.