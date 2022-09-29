The JAZZIZ Podcast #4: Dave King and Reid Anderson (The Bad Plus)

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

This week, we welcome bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King to The JAZZIZ Podcast. Anderson and King are two of the founding members of The Bad Plus, one of the defining bands of 21st-century jazz. After over a decade as an acclaimed piano trio, with Ethan Iverson first and Orrin Evans later, Anderson and King have reinvented The Bad Plus as a dynamic quartet with guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed.

This is the lineup featured on their new, self-titled album, which is due out on September 30 via Edition Records. Despite the major change in the lineup, the band’s objective of challenging conventions and pushing their unique approach to jazz in boundary-breaking new directions remains unaltered. Their music, as well as this podcast conversation, testifies to their passion, drive and intent.

Listen to our podcast conversation with Dave King and Reid Anderson of The Bad Plus via the player below. Their new album, the bad plus, will be released on September 30 on Edition Records. Order it here.