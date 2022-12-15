The JAZZIZ Podcast #10: Thomas Heflin

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

For trumpeter/composer Thomas Heflin, his Tennessee roots have always been a central part of his musical identity. His laid-back playing style mirrors his easy-going personality and his songs are always inviting, soulful and melodic. His latest album, Morning Star, was released earlier this year on Blue Canoe Records. It is presented as a late-night radio show, complete with station IDs and a radio DJ, and featuring vocal tracks and instrumentals that flow effortlessly from one to the next. The music on it is also inspired by things that bring him joy and hope. We talk about the album and more with Heflin on our latest JAZZIZ Podcast.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Thomas Heflin via the player below. Morning Star is available now on Blue Canoe Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

