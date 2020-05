In this episode of the JAZZIZ Happy Hour, we are joined by Ricky Riccardi, the Director of Research Collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum and author of What a Wonderful World: The Magic of Louis Armstrong’s Later Years. He will be walking us through a new virtual exhibit called “That’s My Home” that shares a glimpse of Louis’s life in Corona, Queens, with homebound citizens.

