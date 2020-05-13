The JAZZIZ Happy Hour: Michael Murphy (VIDEO)

In this episode of the JAZZIZ Happy Hour, we are joined by Michael Murphy, director of Up from the Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music. The documentary is hosted by Terence Blanchard and tells the story of how music and culture intersected in the Big Easy to create a distinct form of expression. The film will be getting a virtual release on May 15 and ticket sales will be donated to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund, a statewide relief initiative supporting New Orleans and Louisiana musicians who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

