The JAZZIZ Happy Hour: Michael Imperioli (VIDEO)

In this episode of The JAZZIZ Happy Hour, we are joined by the one and only Michael Imperioli. Best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2004, Imperioli has also been a lifelong fan of jazz. Tomorrow night, May 14, he will be one of the hosts of the Jazz Foundation of America Loft Party, happening virtually on the Relix YouTube channel.

