This episode of The JAZZIZ Happy Hour is a double bill. The first part features saxophonist Eric Alexander, who released his latest album, Eric Alexander with Strings, on December 6 via HighNote. The second part features music promoter Brice Rosenbloom, artist manager Gail Boyd and event producer Danny Melnick, founders of the Jazz Coalition. This is an organization formed by jazz industry professionals to commission artists during the lockdown.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.