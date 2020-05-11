The JAZZIZ Happy Hour: Chris Illingworth and Nick Blacka of GoGo Penguin (VIDEO)

In this episode of The JAZZIZ Happy Hour, we are joined by pianist Chris Illingworth and bassist Nick Blacka, two-thirds of the acclaimed British trio GoGo Penguin. Fusing jazz, classical and electronic influences (amongst others) with a thirst for innovation, they won the Mercury Prize for album of the year in 2014 and have enjoyed a success matched by precious few vocal-free groups post-millennium. GoGo Penguin will be releasing their new self-titled album on June 5 via Blue Note Records. You can pre-order it here.

