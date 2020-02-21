The Interchange: New Takes on ‘Kind of Blue’

John Coltrane (left), Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis and Bill Evans recorded the original version of Kind of Blue. Our re-imagining of the album features the likes of George Benson, Jon Hendricks, Freddie Freeloader, Chick Corea, John Abercrombie and more!
In the thought experiment The Ship of Theseus, a famous ship’s parts are gradually replaced over the course of a century until all the parts are new. The question arises: is the restored ship the same as the original? We’re running a similar experiment here at JAZZIZ with our new Interchange playlists, in which we re-create classic jazz albums using covers by other artists. We’re starting things off with perhaps the most popular jazz album of all time: Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue. Of course, nothing can come close to the prestige of the original, but this re-imagined version featuring the likes of George Benson, Chick Corea, Jon Hendricks, Pat Metheny, Joey DeFrancesco and John Abercrombie brings a different sort of thrill.
What album would you like to see us run through The Interchange?
So What
George Benson
Beyond the Blue Horizon (CTI Records 40th Anniversary Edition)
Freddie Freeloader
Jon Hendricks
Freddie Freeloader
Blue In Green
Joey DeFrancesco
Part III
All Blues
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Jack DeJohnette
The Song Is You
Flamenco Sketches
John Abercrombie Quartet
Within A Song