The Interchange: New Takes on ‘Kind of Blue’

John Coltrane (left), Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis and Bill Evans recorded the original version of Kind of Blue. Our re-imagining of the album features the likes of George Benson, Jon Hendricks, Freddie Freeloader, Chick Corea, John Abercrombie and more!

In the thought experiment The Ship of Theseus, a famous ship’s parts are gradually replaced over the course of a century until all the parts are new. The question arises: is the restored ship the same as the original? We’re running a similar experiment here at JAZZIZ with our new Interchange playlists, in which we re-create classic jazz albums using covers by other artists. We’re starting things off with perhaps the most popular jazz album of all time: Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue. Of course, nothing can come close to the prestige of the original, but this re-imagined version featuring the likes of George Benson, Chick Corea, Jon Hendricks, Pat Metheny, Joey DeFrancesco and John Abercrombie brings a different sort of thrill.

What album would you like to see us run through The Interchange?

