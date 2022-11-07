The Headhunters: God Made Them Funky

The Headhunters’ spirit music spans generations, genres and the cosmos itself. Nearly 50 years after backing Herbie Hancock on his landmark 1973 fusion album Head Hunters, the band named after that record is still going strong. The group’s latest offering, Speakers in the House (Ropeadope), continues its mission of integrating various Black music traditions —

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!