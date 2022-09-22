Another Life “The Dawn Wall” (S/N Alliance)

Keyboard masters Dan Cavanagh and James Miley explore new avenues for expression on Another Life (S/N Alliance) In their hands, the two-piano format — occasionally augmented by electronics — sounds like a full orchestra. Add the renowned drumming of John Hollenbeck to the mix and you’ve got yourself one of the most unique sounding trio projects of the year. “The Dawn Wall,” one of the record’s originals, is a fine balance of virtuosic nuance and compositional focus. The track is packed with dramatic suspensions, dense harmonies and a touch of cinematic mystery; a crescendo building up to a cascading finale. Elsewhere, the three musicians apply their craft to wide-ranging material, from Radiohead to Jerome Kern and beyond.