The Bigness of Wayne


By Larry Blumenfeld Celebrated for his small group achievements, Wayne Shorter expanded his reach to larger ensembles and grander ambitions. When Wayne Shorter was 15 years old, around the time he began performing jazz for audiences in his native Newark, New Jersey, he created a hand-drawn 58-page comic book called Other Worlds about an interstellar

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz